False alarm triggers lockdown at Lakeland Union High School

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT
There was a lockdown this morning at Lakeland Union High School, but there was NOT a threat.

The Minocqua Police Department says that a flaw in the school’s new safety system triggered the lockdown.

Initially, the department got reports that there was an armed intruder.

Police were on the scene in two minutes and started active shooter protocol.

Once police realized there wasn’t an active threat, the school notified families using the school notification system.

Students and faculty resumed normal school activities.
