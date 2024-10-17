Wildfire danger rises in Wisconsin, DNR asks people not to burn

This weekend’s rain didn’t keep the fire danger low for long.

Most of Wisconsin is back in the high fire danger level.

Vilas, Oneida, and Lincoln are among the few at the moderate level. But with no rain currently in the forecast, those counties will also likely see the fire danger level in case in the coming days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to avoid burning.

The DNR and partners at the National Weather Service are closely monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

Wisconsin has received record-low rain in recent weeks, resulting in varying levels of moderate to severe drought.

Wildfires that occur under these conditions can burn for great lengths of time and smolder underground for days and can be challenging to suppress.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early: dial 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.