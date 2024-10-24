Wausau considers making a day drinking ban in parks permanent

Last year, the Wausau City Council imposed a temporary ban on drinking alcohol in city parks and other spaces during daytime hours, but that's set to expire at the end of the year, so council members and law enforcement are trying to get a head start on a permanent ban.

At a meeting of the Public Health and Safety Committee, Wausau Police Chief Matthew Barnes recommended making it permanent, and said it's helped the department and the community a lot in the last year.

Barnes said, "Generally speaking during the day the behaviors that we see when we have no prohibition against open-air drinking are not family-friendly, they're not what we want to see in our parks and it gives our staff the ability to go in there and make a change."

The ban would not be in effect from 4-11 p.m., and permits will still be allowed for special events. Violators can be fined up to $50, and the plan is now headed to the full council.