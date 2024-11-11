Canadian curlers visit Wausau and Stevens Point

The Canada and USA Curling Friendship tour is going all across the Northern Midwest. They're visiting many different states before heading back to Canada.

To put this event together is no walk in the park, it takes a lot of people and a lot of time.

Scott Reich, bus driver for Team Canada, said, "Well over a year of planning on both sides just to get all the logistics together, hire a bus, rent all the hotels, arrange times and dates with all the curling clubs, dates with all the curling clubs there's quite a bit of work involved to set it up."

The USA did tour in the Atlantic Provinces five years ago, and now the Canadians are returning the favor visiting the states.

Jeff Annis, Tour Bus Driver, said, "When you talk curling, all of a sudden our connections shrink a little bit and again you know someone I know, and so again the commonality is curling, and again we're all here for fun and friendship and you know being good social ambassadors for each country."

The score is kept for all 108 curling games and at the end a trophy is given to the winner, with team USA winning the event during their 2019 tour.

The event however isn't about winning and losing, it's about the community.

Reich continued, "I think it's just the friendship and getting together and curling. We always have a banquet afterwards in the evenings and lots of talk about curling and talk about our different countries."

The team is making 2 stops a day. On Sunday, the team played in both Stevens Point and here at the Wausau Curling Center.