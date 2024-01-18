Wausau to host Senior Men's Curling Championship

The Wausau Curling Club has been busy in 2024.

The facility is preparing to host its third tournament in the first three weeks of the new year when the Wisconsin State Curling Association brings the Men’s Senior Championships to the club. Curling Club Marketing Chairman Jim Force says it should be a good curling weekend.

“These will be the best Senior Men’s Curlers from the state, that’s age 55 plus,” said Force. “There is no charge to attend, just come on in and watch some curling.”

Up to 40 teams will participate in the event with the draws, or matches, beginning on Friday. The eight oldest teams based on combined age will play in a Master’s division and the remainder in the Senior division.

Draws will continue through Saturday. Finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Each team is guaranteed three games.

Force says those who want to watch can utilize the club’s viewing area which features theater seating and video boards focused on each of the eight sheets of ice, making it easy to follow the action.

The club has also hosted the Women’s Highlander Bonspiel and the annual Tietge High School Bonspiel.

Force says they like to keep their calendar full to promote the sport and the Wausau region as a tourist destination. “The Tietge is the biggest High School Bonspiel in the country, [this year] we had 44 teams from 14 high schools. The Highlander [brought] 22 teams from three different states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arizona.”

Action at the Club will continue in February with the State High School Championships and the Wausau Men’s Bonspiel.

Force says those interested in learning the sport will also have opportunities to hit the ice with a Learn to Curl event on Saturday, January 27th from 8:30 AM to noon. The cost is $10 per person with families and children welcome. Those who are interested should contact the club for more information.