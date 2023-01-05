Wausau Curling Club to host national championship

In just a couple months, dozens of curling club teams will make their way to Central Wisconsin to compete in the curling club National Championships.

The Wausau Curling Club will play host to 22 other teams this March, having been selected to host this year's national championship competition.

Members said they're delighted to be showcasing their facility to visitors.

"Hosting a USA curling national championship is just a fantastic opportunity to obviously showcase the Wausau Curling Center, but also to bring curlers from across the country from other clubs to our club." said Steve O'Keefe, Board Member.

Two teams will come from the Wausau Curling Club.

They said they're excited to share in camaraderie and friendly competition with a new crowd.

"It's super exciting, you get to not only compete against, but also learn about other people's clubs and their cities." said Kim Susens, President of the club.

For Susens, curling is a fierce but gentle sport, and at the end of the day, it's all about supporting and being around each other.

"At the end of the game, we're all shaking and we're off to sit at a table together and enjoy each others company." said Susens.

While planning stages are just beginning, they're looking forward to getting the community involved through volunteering or showing support in any way they can.

The event takes place March 15th through 19th, it will be open to the public, so everyone can enjoy the action.