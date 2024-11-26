City of Tomahawk voters may see water fluoridation advisory referendum on spring ballots

TOMAHAWK – An advisory referendum related to the fluoridation of drinking water in the City of Tomahawk may appear on spring election ballots.

During its meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the City of Tomahawk Common Council voted to direct City Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Bartz to draft a resolution that, if approved by the council, will place an advisory referendum on April ballots asking City of Tomahawk voters if they believe the city should end fluoride treatments of city water.

The city’s Board of Public Works in September voted to end the treatments before ultimately recommending allowing voters to weigh in next spring.

It was noted during the September Board of Public Works meeting that a storage room that houses the city’s chemical supplies, including the fluoride additive, is experiencing corrosion. The board discussed several options, including continuing with the current chemical storage situation or building a separate structure to store the fluoride barrels before Mayor Steve Taskay proposed ceasing the treatments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), community water fluoridation is the process of adjusting the amount of fluoride in drinking water to a level recommended for preventing cavities.

“Community water fluoridation is a cornerstone strategy for prevention of cavities in the U.S.,” the CDC states. “It is a practical, cost-effective and equitable way for communities to improve their residents’ oral health, regardless of age, education or income.”

According to a study shared on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine website, opposition to fluoridation treatments is focused in part on potential risks of toxicity. Chronic fluoride toxicity can lead to gastrointestinal disturbances, and in severe cases, renal and cardiac dysfunction, coma and ultimately death, the study says.

NIH notes that more than 80% of fluoride toxicity cases are seen in children younger than six years old and are caused by the ingestion of toothpastes or mouthwashes that contain fluoride.

“(Fluoride toxicity) is rare among adults in the developed world,” NIH states.

The implementation of water fluoridation is the prerogative of state and local governments. The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS)-recommended fluoride level is not an enforceable standard, according to the CDC.

The council must approve an advisory referendum resolution during its December meeting in order for a question to appear on April ballots.

This story is courtesy of the Tomahawk Leader.