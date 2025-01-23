© 2025 WXPR
Rhinelander Fire Department announces new Assistant Fire Chief

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:15 PM CST
Adam "AJ" Johnson is being promoted to Rhinelander Assistant Fire Chief.
Rhinelander Fire Department
Adam "AJ" Johnson is being promoted to Rhinelander Assistant Fire Chief.

The Rhinelander Fire Department announced its new Assistant Fire Chief Thursday.

Lt. Adam "AJ" Johnson will be promoted to the position.

Johnson was born and raised in Rhinelander. He’s worked for the department for a little over 15 years.

Johnson has been active in the community with softball and the Masonic Lodge. He likes spending time with his friends and family and enjoying the great outdoors of the Northwoods.

In announcing the hire, the Fire Chief Brian Tonnancour said, “AJ has been a consummate professional throughout this whole process and has shown the ability to adapt and overcome many challenges. I have the utmost respect for AJ and look forward to working with him to continue to move the Rhinelander Fire Department forward.”

Johnson will start in the position Monday.

The position opened after the death of the former assistant fire chief Dan Bauer in November.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
