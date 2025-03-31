An “army of line workers” arrives in the Northwoods as WPS works to restore power to tens of thousands of people

While all the numbers aren’t in yet, Wisconsin Public Service Spokesman Matt Cullen expects this storm will be among the largest restoration efforts in WPS history.

“Our crews are addressing more than 1,600 reports of significant damage that have been caused by ice covered trees and branches that have snapped utility poles,” said Cullen. “They've knocked down power lines, and they've damaged our electric equipment, but our crews are making progress.”

Cullen says “an army” of line workers from around the Midwest have been called in to help restore power.

WPS has restored power to more than 95,000 customers as of 5:00 p.m. Monday. Cullen expects 90% of people will have power restored by Tuesday night.

An added challenge to that restoration has been more outages as things warm up.

“That's caused those trees and branches that may have been weighed down by that ice and snow to actually pop back up, come back into contact with our equipment and cause new outages,” said Cullen.

Cullen says crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers are asked to report outages as they happen. Any downed lines should be reported to WPS or local law enforcement.

Forest and Langlade Counties hit hard

Forest County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Montgomery says there’s damage all across the county.

“Road debris, lots of trees down, lots of power lines, and it's looking very sporadic in our community,” said Montgomery.

She worked with the American Red Cross to establish an overnight shelter at the Crandon Library, 110 Polk St. It opens at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

Red Cross will provide meals, a cot, and blankets. Those that plan on staying the night are welcome to bring a supplemental pillow and blanket it they wish to do so.

Forest County Potawatomi Community Center posted on Facebook saying it “currently has some food, water, and soda available for anyone in need. Please stop by if you're looking for some supplies.”

If you need a place to sleep, the center is open to all, and the curfew for staying overnight is 10:00 PM

Langlade County Emergency Management says there’s been damage to transmission lines near Antigo.

WPS told the county the damage to the transmission lines did not result in any fires or damage to substations in the area. It is working with American Transmission Company to repair the lines.

Polling Locations

The power outages have also hit locations that were expected to be polling places Tuesday.

WXPR reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission about known changes in the region.

Its communications person said they’re, “tracking possible issues in Forest, Langlade, and Oconto counties but most of them should get power restored today, per WPS.”

Cullen says they’ve been in close contact with municipal leaders and election officials.

“We are working on getting power restored to all those different locations. However, there is some of the damage that's so extensive we know that power will not be restored to a handful of locations by Tuesday morning,” said Cullen. “If our residents have questions about where to go for polling, they should contact their local officials to see what their plans are.”

The City of Rhinelander moved its polling location to the James Williams Middle School after the Hodag Dome lost power and was damaged Sunday. The middle school is right next store to the dome at 915 Acacia Ln.

The Langlade County Clerk told WXPR that the Village of White Lake and the Town of Evergreen will vote at the White Lake School.

The Town of Vilas will be at the Town of Peck Town Hall.

The Town of Ackley polling location will be the Antigo City Hall.

WXPR reached out to the Forest County Clerk about any changes. We have not yet heard back.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Another storm in the forecast

As crews continue to work on restoring power, Cullen says they’re keeping a close eye on another storm that’s expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Northwoods Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“All of our available resources, all of our available crews will continue to work around the clock until every customer that has been affected by these storms have their lights back on,” said Cullen.