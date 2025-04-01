Forest County declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm

Forest County Emergency Management says County Board Chair Ron Skallerud has declared a State of Emergency.

Most people still don’t have electricity in Forest County right now.

Debris on the roads has made travel a challenge.

There’s concern these problems will get worse as another round of winter weather is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There’s a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. Tuesday through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says one to four inches of snow is forecasted along with a chance for more ice and high winds.

People should be prepared for slippery road conditions as well as additional tree damage and power outages.

The declaration was made to ensure the safety of residents and expedite emergency response and recovery efforts.

There are still shelters open for people needing places to warm up, get food, and charge devices.

American Red Cross has a shelter at the Crandon Library.

Forest County Potawatomi says people can stay overnight at the community center.

Many town halls have also been open for people to warm up and recharge.