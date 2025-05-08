© 2025 WXPR
Brush fire strikes Antigo Island in Oneida County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:38 AM CDT
Firefighters at Antigo Island
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
/
Facebook
Firefighters at Antigo Island

A fire broke out on Antigo Island in the Oneida County Town of Pelican Lake as fire danger remains high across the Northwoods.

The Pine Lake Fire Department says they were among several departments called out around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to provide aid to the Pelican Lake Fire District.

They needed extra manpower, portable pumps and boats to access the fire, which threatened several structures.

Those structures were saved.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

A large tree that fell onto an overhead power line started the fire.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
