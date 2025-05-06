Wisconsin DNR warns of high wildfire risk as Northwoods experiences warm temperatures and dry conditions

There’s a very high risk for wildfires to spread quickly this week.

High temperatures, low humidity, and dry grass and pine needles are creating hazardous conditions.

Monday, the Ackley fire burned about 23 acres of swamp grass and cattails over a 4.5 mile stretch of highway near Ashland.

So far in 2025, 658 wildfires have burned 2,220 acres of land.

With little to no rain in the forecast, the Wisconsin DNR is suspending burn permits in 30 counties.

Take Action To Help Prevent Wildfires

Embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Please avoid all burning until conditions improve.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With dry weather conditions across much of the state, fires can spark at any time.

Follow these simple tips to prevent wildfires from getting out of control:



Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.