Spring wildfire season off to a busy start in Wisconsin

Spring is often a busy time of year for wildfires in Wisconsin.

As temperatures warm and things dry out, brush that catches on fire can spread quickly, especially on windy days.

The Wisconsin DNR is urging the public to the check fire danger before burning outdoors.

The main cause of wildfires this time of year is burning brush and leaf piles.

Nearly 170 wildfires have burned over 450 acres already this year in Wisconsin. That’s four times more than a typical year at this time.

While most of that has been to the south, as the snow continues to melt, fire risk will increase in the Northwoods.

Fire officials anticipate the fire danger will be on an upward swing over the coming weeks until there is significant precipitation.

Burning permits are required in DNR Protection Areas anytime the ground is not completely snow-covered. Permit holders are authorized to burn vegetative materials, such as leaves, brush and needles and are designed so that burning is done safely with minimal wildfire risk. Permits are free and can be obtained online or by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).

Once a burn permit has been obtained, the individual must call or go online after 9 a.m. on the day of the planned burn to check daily burn restrictions, such as the legal burning hours, size limitations or if burning has been suspended for the day. Small campfires for warming or cooking do not require a burning permit.

Some areas of the state are not regulated by the DNR so it’s important to check with local municipal or fire department officials for any ordinances or other burning restrictions.

Sparks from recreational equipment, campfires and hot ashes from fireplaces are also contributing fire causes. Smoldering embers can remain hot for days, even weeks. If using a wood stove or fireplace, empty the ashes into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid or dump them onto bare soil. Then, drown the ashes with water and stir until the embers are completely cold.

The same goes for campfires, burn barrels and burned leaf and brush piles. Before leaving the area, drown the ashes, stir and keep adding water until all heat and smoke is gone.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.