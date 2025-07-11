Public listening session for Brown Street discussion set for July 21

The City of Rhinelander will be holding a public comment session later this month about Brown Street.

The city council wants feedback on whether to convert the main downtown street into a one-way.

The public listening session will be on Monday, July 21 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Rhinelander City Hall in the Common Council Chambers on the second floor.

As WXPR previously reported, the idea was presented to convert Brown Street from a two-way to a one-way street between Anderson Street and Frederick Street.