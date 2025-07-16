© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heat tape suspected cause of fire at Arbor Vitae home

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
pixabay.com

Heat tape is being blamed for a house fire in Arbor Vitae.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Sly Drive just around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported that smoke was coming from the refrigerator in the home.

The first firefighters on scene didn’t find anything wrong with the refrigerator, but a deputy saw smoke coming from under the home.

Firefighters were able to remove skirting material to find a fire under the home.

They were able to put it out and remove any burning insulation.

The fire did not make it into the home.

The fire department believes the cause of the fire was in or near an outlet powering a heat tape device.

There are about 1,000 fires annually because of heat tape, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

The fire department encourages anyway who uses heat tape in their homes to have it inspected at least annually, preferably bi-annually.

Damage from this fire is estimated to be $5,000. No one was injured.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsArbor VitaeHouse fires
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content