One person found dead in Vilas County house fire

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead after a house fire in the Town of Washington early Friday morning.

The call came in for a fire at the intersection of Wild Eagle Ln. and Chain O Lakes Rd. just after 5:00 a.m.

The house was in flames when firefighter arrived.

Eagle River Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Phelps Fire Department, Three Lakes Fire Department, Wisconsin Public Service, and Eagle River Ambulance responded to the scene.

After the firefighters got the fire under control, the body of Thomas A. Neddo, 36, was found inside the home. The sheriff's office says he lived there.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eagle River Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Phelps Fire Department, Three Lakes Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshalls. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

