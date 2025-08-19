© 2025 WXPR
Eagle River man identified as victim of crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:52 AM CDT
PIXABAY.COM

An Eagle River man was the person killed in a crash in the Town of Boulder Junction.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says Gustave (Gus) Holzbauer was a passenger in the vehicle which rolled over Friday night.

The wreck was on County Highway K at River Lane.

Two of the three people in the vehicle were taken to Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.

Holzbauer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by The Wisconsin State Patrol and The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.
