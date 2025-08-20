Tiffany calls on DOJ to secure reimbursement to Town of Lac du Flambeau for roads payments

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua) is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to secure reimbursement for the Town of Lac du Flambeau following the judge’s decision regarding road easements.

He sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

As WXPR reported earlier this month, a federal judge ruled homeowners in Lac du Flambeau have a right to access their homes, even though the town roads traversed tribal land.

The disagreement over right of way access on several roads dates back more than a decade.

It came to a head in January 2023 when the Lac du Flambeau Tribe temporarily barricaded access to the roads.

The tribe wanted payment for the easements and reimbursement for past trespasses.

The U.S. Government sued the Town of Lac du Flambeau on the Tribe’s behalf over the issue.

While the court case and separate negotiations were ongoing, the town paid monthly permit fees to keep the roads open.

According to court documents, the town’s payment to the tribe totaled $600,000.

Congressman Tiffany wants the DOJ to ensure the tribe reimburses the town calling those payments “extortion” and an “illegal shakedown”.

The letter to Bondi reads, in part, "Not only did the town hand over in excess of $600,000 as part of this illegal shakedown, it also incurred significant legal expenses and administrative costs associated with responding to the actions of tribal leaders and

the Biden administration’s BIA. The town of Lac du Flambeau – a small community with a population of just over 3,000 people – saw its finances pushed to the absolute limit by the unlawful standoff created by the reckless and irresponsible actions of the tribal government. It is only fair that as the instigators of this unnecessary dispute, the tribe be held accountable."

Following the judge’s decision, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe said it was disappointed with the judge’s decision and was considering its options to defend its treaty rights.