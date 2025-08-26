Officer saves homeowner from fire in Lac du Flambeau

A police officer saved a homeowner from a fire in Lac du Flambeau.

The call for help came into the Vilas County Dispatch center at 6:46 p.m. Monday night for a fire on Peace Pipe Road in Lac du Flambeau.

The caller was the homeowner, who said they had fallen in the kitchen.

A Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Officer was able to find the homeowner and get them out of the building.

The homeowner needed to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

A cat and dog were also rescued.

Flames were visible from the back of the residence when help arrived, and smoke filled the building.

However, the Town of Lac du Flambeau Fire Department was able to keep the residence from becoming fully engulfed.

It’s not known yet if the home will be a partial or total loss.

Several other agencies helped at the scene.