Arbor Vitae man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider died after a crash in the town of Arbor Vitae.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call just after midnight Sunday Morning, reporting the crash in the area of Gross Road and Milton Lane.

The caller said the motorcycle was warm to the touch, and no one was around.

A deputy checked the area, and found the operator, who had died from injuries suffered in the crash.

He was a 33-year-old man from Arbor Vitae.

The man’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.