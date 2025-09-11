Multiple lightning caused fires put a strain on Northwoods fire resources

Lightning is being blamed for several fires along the Oneida and Vilas County border.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue says there were two major fires and at least four smaller lighting strikes Tuesday.

The department says fire resources were severely taxed because of the close timing of the strikes.

It credits the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, with making sure everything was covered.

Fire departments from across the Northwoods were called in to help.

In Sugar Camp, a home off Kaldec Drive caught fire.

Pine Lake Fire and Rescue was one of the departments to respond to that one.

In a Facebook post, the department said firefighters were met with several challenges as water supply was an issue with

several tankers getting stuck as the condition of the road deteriorated with the storms moving through.

In St. Germain, Waldmann’s Construction lost its paint and cabinet shop to a fire.

Waldmann’s thanked local fire departments for keeping it contained just to that shop.

The White Stag in Sugar Camp says a lightning strike caused a fire there as well.

They’re hoping the damage isn’t too bad and they can reopen this Friday.