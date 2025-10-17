Camp 10 Ski Area sees damage from a fire

The Camp 10 Ski Area between Rhinelander and Tomahawk suffered a big loss in a fire.

According to a Facebook Post, word came Thursday that the Red T Bar Building had been hit by lightning and was burning.

The fire was stopped from spreading further, but the building is a total loss.

All the electrical controls for the T Bar were inside the building, and the T-Bar drive motor was also likely damaged.

The ski lift cable needs to be inspected to see what condition it is in.

Camp 10 operators say no one was hurt, and the rest of the ski area was not affected.