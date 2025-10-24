Late Woodfuff Town Chairman to be remembered

The Town of Woodruff will name its community center to honor the memory of a former Town Chairman.

Mike Timmons died in March at the age of 66.

In addition to being the Woodruff Chairman, Timmons served on the Oneida County Board.

He also spent decades as a member of the Woodruff Fire Department, including many years spent as the chief of the department.

The dedication of the Mike Timmons Community Center will be the final agenda item for the Woodruff Town Board Meeting Tuesday, October 28th.

Family, friends and contemporaries of Mike Timmons are invited to attend.