One dead after a fire in Mosinee

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:27 AM CDT
One person is dead after a fire in Mosinee.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened early Saturday morning.

At 12:08 a.m., a report came in of a structure fire on Dalton Drive in the Town of Mosinee.

The garage and rear portion of the residence were engulfed when deputies arrived.

The Mosinee Fire Department and Mosinee Police were already on location.

Once the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
