Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asks those in the woods to watch for signs of a man missing since the summer

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks those out in the woods in the area where a man has been missing keep an eye out for any sign of him.

Mitchell Reif of Winneconne went missing in June.

His car was found abandoned on private land off East Circle Drive in the town of Somo in northwestern Lincoln County.

Someone who may have been Mitchell Reif was photographed by a trail camera on Homestead Road, about a half mile from the car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have actively continued their search, including the use of K9 teams the last couple of days.

They haven’t found any new information, but ask anyone hunting, ATVing, or out for fall recreation in the area to watch for anything that may help in the search.