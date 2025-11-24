Icy roads contributed to a deadly crash in Vilas County

Icy roads apparently contributed to a deadly crash in Vilas County.

Saturday at 10:52 p.m., the Vilas County Sheriff's Office got word of a one vehicle crash on Highway 45 near Abalan Lane in the Town of Conover.

The caller reported a semi cab was on its roof.

The 49-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed the driver was heading north on Highway 45 and lost control due to icy road conditions.

The driver’s name will be withheld until family can be notified.

A crash investigation is ongoing.

Conover Fire Department, Conover Ambulance, Land O’ Lakes Fire Department, Eagle River Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, Vilas County Highway Department, Otto’s Towing, Kumbier’s Towing, Oneida County Medical Examiner, Eagle River Police Department, Vilas County Emergency Management, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident.