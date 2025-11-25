Snow and high winds could create hazardous travel conditions in northern Wisconsin and the western U.P.

Snow and high winds are expected to create hazardous travel conditions Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Gogebic and Iron Counties starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Hurley/Ironwood Area could see upwards for two feet of snow by Thanksgiving Day.

Price, Vilas, Oneida, and Forest Counties are under Winter Storm Warnings starting Tuesday night through Wednesday evening or early Thursday in Vilas County’s case.

In general, the higher totals are expected the further northwest you go.

“We've got the pretty tight gradient where we could have 18+ inches up in northwestern Vilas down to maybe 8-12 around Eagle River,” said Gus Kaiser with the National Weather Service Green Bay. “That falls off more in the four-to-eight-inch range for much of Oneida, northern Forest and Florence counties. Then you get a little further south, a little farther away from the lake effect, it's more where you see that blanket two-to-five-inch range.”

With Wednesday being one of the busiest travel days for Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service is urging people to be cautious.

Even in areas that aren’t getting as much snow, winds are going to be a factor.

“Pretty good chance of seeing 35 to 50 mile an hour gusts at times, beginning mid to late Wednesday morning through the afternoon, and help create problems with blowing snow reducing visibilities,” said Kaiser. “Also, could potentially create the chance for some Isolated power outages, as well as creating some hazardous driving conditions.”

There is the possibility for more snow over the weekend—but Kaiser says there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

