Keep vents and meters clear during the snowy winter season

Utilities remind people to keep vents and meters clear of snow and ice.

Parts of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan have received large amounts of snow already this season.

If that snow blocks the vent for your furnace or water heater, it may shut down, so you need to remove snow and ice.

Gas and electric meters need to be kept clear as well for safety and accessibility.

They suggest using a broom or doing the job by hand to prevent damage to equipment.

When you are clearing driveways or sidewalks, make sure the snow is not getting tossed where vents or meters are located.