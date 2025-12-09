© 2025 WXPR
Man dies after breaking through the ice in Taylor County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:36 AM CST
Stock photo of open water on an icy lake.
pixabay.com
A man in Taylor County died after going through the ice.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Randall Runge of Medford was reported missing Friday afternoon.

He had gone ice fishing on the Washington Flowage.

Emergency personnel found a sled trail on the ice leading to an open area of water, and a sled was seen in the water.

Runge was found dead in the water, and his body was carefully recovered.

The DNR cautions that no ice can be considered safe.
Local News ice Thin ice taylor county
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
