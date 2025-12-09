Man dies after breaking through the ice in Taylor County

A man in Taylor County died after going through the ice.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Randall Runge of Medford was reported missing Friday afternoon.

He had gone ice fishing on the Washington Flowage.

Emergency personnel found a sled trail on the ice leading to an open area of water, and a sled was seen in the water.

Runge was found dead in the water, and his body was carefully recovered.

The DNR cautions that no ice can be considered safe.