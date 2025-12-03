Firefighters in St. Germain help a deer that broke through the ice

Firefighters in St. Germain got some very realistic training by rescuing a deer that had fallen through the ice.

On Tuesday, a call came from a St. Germain resident’s home that a deer had gone through the ice of Lost Lake.

The fire chief looked things over and determined ice could be broken up to create a channel for the deer.

Firefighters put on specialized ice rescue suits and were able to break their way through to the deer.

The department says they normally would not risk firefighter safety for an animal but could in this case because of the nature or the ice.

Ice rescues occur in dynamic environments, and although firefighters train for it, they say it can be very dangerous.

They urge people to always exercise good judgment about ice as we move further into the winter season.