Dangerously cold weather expected this weekend

Dangerously cold weather is forecasted this weekend in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

Wind chill readings this weekend will drop between -20°F and -30°F at times, which may result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

In these temperatures people should limit time outdoors, prepare for power outages, and check on elderly or other vulnerable people. Pets should also have limited time outdoors.

Pipes can also be a concern. The National Weather Service encourages people to insulate pipes if possible and open sink cabinets to expose pipes to heated air.

Because of the dangerously cold temperatures, Rondele Ranch is closing its Christmas Wonderland for Saturday. Drive through operations will resume Sunday.

Pioneer Park Historical Complex is postponing its Christmas Open House to next weekend, Dec. 19th-21st.

Ahead of the bitter cold tonight, A round of light snow (accumulations under 1”) is expected today, which could lead to slippery travel for some locations. People can always check winter road conditions at 511 Wisconsin.