Fire strikes a home in Antigo

Fire struck a garage and an attached home in Antigo.

The City of Antigo Fire Department was called out just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, everyone in the home had been safely evacuated with the help of Antigo Police.

A garage at the rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to the second story of the home.

Antigo Fire Chief Corey Smith said in a release that cold weather conditions made fighting the fire challenging.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel to help at the scene from Rural Fire Control, and fire departments from the Town of Antigo, Birnamwood, Hatley and Merrill.

Birnamwood EMS and the Antigo Street Department also helped.

The fire originated in the garage, but an exact cause has not yet been determined.