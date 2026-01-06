Fire destroys home near Merrill

Fire destroyed a home near Merrill Monday morning.

The Pine River Fire Department was sent to the home at N2218 Oak Ridge Avenue at 5:21 a.m. after the homeowner said they found smoke in the kitchen.

Lincoln County deputies and firefighters checked the home and didn’t find anything.

After checking the home, including using a thermal imaging camera, firefighters cleared the scene.

At 9:16 AM, the homeowner again called 911.

Flames were reported coming from the northeast area of the building.

Extra help was called in from area departments.

It’s believed the fire broke into the attic.

The home was declared a total loss.

The Pine River Fire Chief thanked mutual aid partners, Hewitt, Merrill, Texas and Russell Fire Departments along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department.

He also thanked the Salvation Army, which is assisting the family.