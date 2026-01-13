Icy conditions lead to school delays for Tuesday, January 13th

A number of Northwoods school districts are getting off to a delayed start due to icy conditions

School District of Rhinelander Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Tomahawk - 2 Hour Delay

Crandon - 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour delay

Laona - 2 Hour Delay, no morning 4K

Wabeno - 2 Hour delay

Elcho School - 2 Hour Delay

White Lake School District - 2 Hour Delay

Florence – 2 Hour delay

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING.

* WHAT...A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow expected. Total

snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern

Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely

become slick and hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous travel conditions will impact

the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If the road looks wet, it could be icy. If you are going

outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and

driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your

risk of a fall and injury.