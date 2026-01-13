© 2026 WXPR
Icy conditions lead to school delays for Tuesday, January 13th

WXPR
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:37 AM CST
Slippery roads in downtown Rhinelander
John Burton
/
WXPR News
A number of Northwoods school districts are getting off to a delayed start due to icy conditions

School District of Rhinelander Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Tomahawk - 2 Hour Delay

Crandon - 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour delay

Laona - 2 Hour Delay, no morning 4K

Wabeno - 2 Hour delay

Elcho School - 2 Hour Delay

White Lake School District - 2 Hour Delay

Florence – 2 Hour delay

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING.

* WHAT...A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow expected. Total
snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely
become slick and hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous travel conditions will impact
the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If the road looks wet, it could be icy. If you are going
outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.
