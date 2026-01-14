One person dead following a fire in Gogebic County

One person is dead following in a fire in Gogebic County Tuesday morning.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to a home on Kronberg Road in Wakefield Township at 5:26 a.m.

When help arrived, they found one resident outside, who provided a general location for another person inside.

An initial attempt to rescue the person was unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters with breathing units were then able to get in and locate the victim in a bedroom.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Names are not yet being released.

A number of agencies provided assistance.