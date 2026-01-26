Unusual Park Falls death determined to be a tragic accident

Investigators have determined a suspicious death in Park Falls was a tragic accident.

On November 24th, 61-year-old Vicki Hirtreiter was found dead in the front yard of her residence in the 1200 block of Saunders Avenue.

She had suffered severe burn injuries.

Park Falls Police asked for help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigation.

It was determined Hirtreiter died of severe burn injuries that were found to be accidental.