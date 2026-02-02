Vilas County home destroyed by fire

What started as a chimney fire in Vilas County destroyed a home.

Sunday morning at 12:47 a.m., the Vilas County 911 Center received a call from a homeowner at 8221 Trails End Road in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

When emergency responders got there, the fire had spread from the chimney to the roof.

Everyone got out safely, and no one was hurt.

The home was a total loss.

The Land O' Lakes, Conover, Boulder Junction and Phelps fire departments all helped with the firefighting effort.

Land O' Lakes EMS, The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and WE Energy assisted at the scene.