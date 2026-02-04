Road salt costs rise with tough winter conditions and supply challenges

Communities are watching their road salt usage as supplies are growing tight.

The City of Merrill says salt supplies have been a concern for most of the winter.

Frequent small storms and ice events have led both governments and private contractors to use more salt than usual.

Merrill says most counties and cities have enough salt on hand, but prices to purchase more have doubled or tripled.

The City of Merrill says it will be adjusting operations to conserve as much salt as possible.

That’s to reserve it for when it’s really needed and save taxpayers from overspending.

The changes include using a sand/salt mix on main roads that would normally get treated with straight salt.

Merrill says that could result in some snow-covered streets, even after plow operations are done.

They say crews will strive to keep roads clear while recognizing economic concerns.