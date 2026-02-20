Kemp Street Bridge closure planned in Rhinelander

Drivers in Rhinelander will need to find a way around the Kemp Street Bridge starting February 23rd.

The bridge is due to be replaced in 2028.

To help get ready for that, soil borings will be done in the area around the bridge.

That work will begin Monday, February 23rd, at 8:30 a.m., and will require the closure of the bridge to all traffic.

It’s expected the bridge will be closed until Friday, February 27th, at 5:00 p.m., although running into unknown problems could change the timeline.

Alternate routes are available around the Kemp Street Bridge.

Local traffic alternative routes include Boyce Drive from East Kemp St to the US HWY 8 bypass and on

Sutliff Avenue from West Davenport Street to West Kemp Street. Semi-trucks may use the designated truck route on River Street.

Updates will be provided on the City's website (www.rhinelanderwi.us) throughout this closure.