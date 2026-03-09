Man burned when syrup shack explodes in Marathon County

A man suffered burns when a syrup shack exploded in northern Marathon County.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday around 4:00 p.m. on County Line Road in the Town of Hewitt.

Deputies found a 59-year-old man suffering from burn injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

What caused the explosion remains under investigation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that propane leaks in sheds, garages and outbuildings can be dangerous if gas accumulates and is ignited.

To help prevent fires and explosions, residents should have propane systems installed and serviced by qualified professionals, inspect equipment regularly for damage, store propane cylinders upright and outside, keep ignition sources and flammable materials away, and use propane appliances only as intended.

If a propane leak is suspected, leave the building immediately, do not operate lights, switches, phones, or equipment inside, and call 911 or the propane supplier from a safe location.