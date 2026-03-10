Winter isn’t over yet. A couple snowstorms are on tap for this week for the Northwoods.

After a taste of spring, winter is coming back in full force this week.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 for Iron, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Forest, and Gogebic Counties.

Five to eight inches of snow is expected. The higher totals are further north along the U.P. border.

“We're generally medium confidence for snow amounts and timing up this way we don't have as much precipitation type concerns up that far north, so little bit higher confidence than we'll see across the rest of the area,” said Mike Cellitti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Lincoln and Langlade Counties are under winter weather advisories. They could see a slight glaze and one to three inches of snow with this storm.

National Weather Service Green Bay

This is the first of a couple forecasted snowfalls this week.

The next chance for snow will be Thursday night into Friday and could bring another couple inches of snow.

“We are watching for the probability of a potential of heavy snow, and the greatest potential is going to be north of Highway 29,” said Cellitti. “This could be a pretty strong clipper that moves through during that Thursday night into Friday timeframe.”

People should expect strong winds with this storm.

Meteorologists are also keeping an eye on another snowstorm this weekend. They expect to have a better picture for that one later this week.

