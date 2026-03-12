Flooding a risk during the winter breakup period

The spring breakup period can be a time when flooding can develop.

Lincoln County Emergency Management encourages people to review their emergency plans.

Ice breakup and rising water levels along the Wisconsin River and other waterways can create rapidly changing conditions.

That increases the potential for localized flooding and ice jams.

“Wisconsin experiences four distinct seasons and each one brings its own hazards,” said Tyler Verhasselt, Director of Emergency Management for Lincoln County. “That means the supplies in your emergency kits should change with the seasons. What helps you stay safe during winter storms may not be the same items you need for spring flooding or summer heat and severe weather. This time of year is a good opportunity to review your plans and update your emergency supplies.”

As temperatures rise and snow begins to melt, water levels can increase quickly—especially when spring rainfall combines with melting snow.

That’s a particular problem in low lying areas.

“Spring flooding can develop quickly when melting snow and rainfall combine,” Verhasselt said. “Residents should stay alert to changing river conditions, especially along the Wisconsin River and other waterways. Never drive through flooded roads and take time now to prepare your home and family before water levels begin to rise.”

Flood safety Awareness Week runs through March 13th in Wisconsin.