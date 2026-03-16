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Home destroyed by fire in the Merrill area

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
pixnio.com

Fire destroyed a home in the Merrill area Sunday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the call for help came in at 3:23 p.m. from the homeowner.

They said no one was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported, but the home appeared to be a total loss.

Responding agencies included the Corning Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS, Merrill Fire Department, Wisconsin Public Service, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Merrill Police Department.
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Local News FirefiresHouse firesLincoln CountyMerrillWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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