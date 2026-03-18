Firefighters save Oneida County home in spite of difficult travel

Firefighters needed to reroute around a road blocked by a snowdrift on the way to a fire in the Oneida County Town of Stella.

On Monday, Firefighters from Stella, Pine Lake and Pelican were called to the fire on Spafford Road.

While on the way, Pine Lake firefighters got word from dispatch that a section of Spring Road was impassable due to drifting.

Pine Lake Engine 1 and the Stella department had to reroute.

The first people on the scene found smoke coming from the roof and chimney.

Firefighters were able to attack the fire from inside and contain the fire to the chimney and the attic area near the chimney.