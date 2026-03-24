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Fire damages home in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:58 AM CDT
pixabay.com

Fire damaged a home in Vilas County Monday.

The Presque Isle Fire Department says the call went out at 1:37 p.m. for the fire at a residence on South Bayview Road.

Smoke was coming from the garage and exterior side of the home when help arrived.

The homeowner had gotten out and confirmed everyone was accounted for.

The home had damage to the exterior, garage and attic areas, along with water and smoke damage to parts of the interior.

A number of departments helped at the scene.

The house is not currently habitable.

The Presque Isle Fire Department reminded people that fireplace ashes can remain hot for extended periods and should be stored in metal containers well away from structures.
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Local News FirefiresHouse firesVilas CountyPresque IsleWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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