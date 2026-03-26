Name released for man found trapped under UTV in Oneida County

A Hazelhurst man was the person found under a UTV on the edge of an Oneida County Lake.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Paul Vedder was discovered under a UTV after a caller reported it running with no operator in sight on the edge of Lake Kaubashine Monday afternoon.

Vedder was taken by ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center, then transported by Medevac for further medical evaluation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on Vedder’s medical condition when they released his name.