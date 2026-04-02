Gogebic County Sheriff says death of a child resulted from a traffic incident

The death of a young boy in Ironwood Township resulted from a traffic incident after the child got out of their home.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation Wednesday.

It says the boy was struck in the early morning hours of March 19th at the intersection of Lake Road and Sunset Road.

An investigation has shown the child got out of a nearby residence and wandered onto the road without family members knowing about it.

A vehicle traveling north on Lake Road hit the boy between 4:00 a.m. and 4:41 a.m.

Vehicles that traveled North bound during that time have been identified, and their operators are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators have canvased the area for surveillance videos and continue to review any available footage.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to look at all circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police have been collaborating with the Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan State Police Forensics, Michigan State Police Crash Reconstructionist and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is an active and ongoing investigation; further details will be released pending completion of the investigation.