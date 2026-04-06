Reminder: Highway 51 construction closure begins in Oneida County

Highway 51 from Highway 8 to County L near the Bearskin Bridge in Oneida County is now closed for construction.

Traffic is being detoured onto Highways 8 and 47. The detour is expected to remain in place until May 15.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:



Begin saw cutting

Install traffic control

Begin concrete removal and replacement

Install erosion control and remove guardrail

Remove bridge approaches

Construction is scheduled to go until June 19th.

More Highway 51 construction

Highway 51 is also under construction in downtown Minocqua between the Minocqua Bridge and Front Street.

At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Access to businesses will remain open, but expect lane shifts, parking impacts, and temporary pedestrian route changes.

The project will include concrete joint repairs, curb and gutter improvements and reconstruction of curb ramps to meet ADA standards.

According to the Town of Minocqua, the project is expected to be completed by June 18th, 2026. Weather and other circumstances can affect start and end dates.

All travel lanes will be opened up for Memorial Weekend from noon on Friday to 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday.

Effective June 18th, 2026, all traffic lanes will be opened up and any remaining work will be postponed until September 8th, 2026.