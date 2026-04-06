Update: Hazelhurst man dies in UTV accident

A Hazelhurst man died in a UTV accident that happened last month.

As WXPR previously reported, 58-year-old Paul Vedder was found trapped under a UTV near the edge of Lake Kaubashine on March 23 after a caller reported seeing a running UTV with no rider.

First responders performed CPR. Vedder was taken to Marshfield Medical Center by ambulance and later to another hospital by Medevac for treatment.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, April 6 that Vedder had died from his injures.