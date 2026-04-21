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Two die of injuries suffered in a Marathon County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 21, 2026 at 6:45 AM CDT

Two people hurt in a Marathon County crash have now died of their injuries.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office 80-year-old driver Carl Slagle and 77-year-old passenger Darlene Slagle were hurt in the crash April 12th just before noon.

The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s office has notified the Sheriff’s Office that both died at the hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Road N and County Road Y in the Marathon County Town of Norrie.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the Slagle family and all those affected by this loss.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hatley Area Ambulance & Fire District, Birnamwood Area Ambulance & Fire Department, South Area Fire & Emergency Response, City of Wausau Fire Department EMS Division, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.
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Local News crashtraffic crashesdeadly crashfatalfatalityMarathon CountyMarathon County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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